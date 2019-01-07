On January 1, 2019, Reef welcomes Coco Ho to the team. Coco comes from a long line of professional surfers. Sister of current Reef ambassador Mason Ho, daughter of surfing Icon, Michael Ho and Niece to 1993 World Champion and former Reef ambassador, Derek Ho.

She's regarded as a heiress to a Hawaiian surfing legacy. Admirably, she aims to inspire other girls to break through barriers and pursue their passions and full potential. Currently competing on the 2019 World Surfing Tour and contrary to her competitive prowess, Coco embraces a sense of ease that is expressed throughout her surfing style.

Her persistent positivity and progressive style appeal to just about everyone, and they make perfect attributes for the modern day role model.