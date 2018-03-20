The Shaping Room, Spine-Tek from CI Surfboards on Vimeo.

We are proud to announce our collaboration with Shapers Australia to launch SPINE-TEK; a precision engineered stringer spine utilizing a unique composition of fiberglass and resin. SPINE-TEK is based on the principles of elastic energy, to flex under pressure and then return the surfboard back to its natural rocker, providing surfboards with a more lively and responsive feel.

Performance through innovation, SPINE-TEK® is a world's first with its unique fiber-based composition, delivers optimal flex based performance through the principles of elastic & kinetic energy. Through this process the surfboard loads up on energy and then releases, generating additional drive, speed, power & flow.

Weighing a mere ¼ of a pound and installed in the surfboard deck, SPINE-TEK replaces the traditional heavier timber stringers and is virtually break free.

SPINE-TEK is uniquely compatible with both polyurethane/polyester (PU/PE), and extruded polystyrene/epoxy (EPS/Epoxy). SPINE-TEK is now available in any custom EPS board of your choice and stock EPS Fevers and OGFlyers. PU/PE customs will be available in March of 2018.

video by: Sean Lesh & Sean Stanley