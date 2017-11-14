Share the Stoke of Surfing this Holiday Season with Sharkbanz

This holiday season, Sharkbanz, the proven, wearable shark deterrent, is teaming up with acclaimed surf artist Jay Alders, to share the stoke of surfing. Jay has created a one-of-a-kind design that celebrates the majesty of sharks, which will be featured on t-shirts, available on Sharkbanz.com and jayalders.com. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each shirt will benefit Surfers Healing, a nonprofit that empowers children with autism by teaching them how to surf.

"We are grateful to work with Jay and Surfer's Healing on this project to give the gift of surfing to kids this holiday season and pay homage to the splendor of the oceans through art." Commented Sharkbanz co-founder, Nathan Garrison, "This limited edition shirt benefits an organization that works tirelessly to share the stoke with autistic kids; people can feel good wearing the shirt, knowing they are supporting a cause that provides such a powerful experience"

Surfers Healing, founded in 1996, has taught thousands of children with autism how to surf through free, daylong surf camps around the country.

"As a nonprofit, we rely on donations, such as this one, to make these surf camps possible." John Pike, Surfers Healing Foundation "Surfers Healing makes sure others with special abilities can experience the benefits of riding waves, and with this support, we can teach even more children how to surf."

Alders' inspiration for the design is the hammerhead shark, an animal he describes as beautiful and strange.

"They’ve evolved into these sleek, alien-eque looking predators and I wanted to create artwork that emphasized their beauty and characteristically haunting shape." Said Alders "My goal is that my art raises awareness and curiosity for the beauty and necessity of sharks."

The limited editions shirts, which are available for $30 in men's, women's and kid's cut, are available at Sharkbanz.com. Giveaways will also take place on the Instagram accounts of Sharkbanz and Jay Alders. For more information visit Sharkbanz.com.

About Sharkbanz:

Based in Charleston, SC, Sharkbanz use patented magnetic technology to interfere with sharks' sensitive electroreceptors. Created by surfers and divers and tested by marine biologists on predatory shark species, Sharkbanz magnetic technology does not harm sharks or other sea creatures, uses no batteries, requires no charging and is designed to endure the most rigorous water sports. Learn more about Sharkbanz technology, products and shark conservancy efforts by visiting sharkbanz.com.

About Jay Alders:

Jay Alders is an American fine artist, photographer and graphic designer. He is best known for his original surf art paintings, and is a well-known profile in surf culture for his work with musicians, artists and cause organizations. Jay's distinctive style and imaginative prowess is recognized around the world. His work has been featured in galleries from New York City to California, in surf exhibitions and art tours. Organizations such as Billabong, 9Fish Surfboards and Endless Games have licensed Jay's art for their internationally distributed product lines. For more information on Jay visit jayalders.com.

About Surfers Healing:

Surfers healing was founded in California by professional surfer Israel "Izzy" Paskowitz for his son, Isaiah, who was diagnosed with autism at age 3. Because Izzy discovered the positive impact that surfing had on his son, he shared this unique therapy with other children diagnosed with autism. Surfers Healing Camps are now hosted in Hawaii, California, Mexico, Puerto Rico and a few surf towns like Folly Beach, SC. These camps enrich the lives of people living with autism by exposing them to the unique experience of surfing. Members of the international surfing community travel with the event and work one-on-one to coach children with autism to ride the waves. For more information visit surfershealing.org.