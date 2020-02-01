Photo Credit: Photo: Chris Carrie / ZAZ photography

Sisstrevolution is thrilled to announce the signing of 2020 World Title contender Lakey Peterson to top their select team of surfers just weeks before the brand’s one-year anniversary.

“I like that Sisstrevolution is a modern brand with a total female point of view that can take from what’s worked for the surf industry and avoid what hasn’t. It’s exciting to be a part of the new evolution of such a female focused surf brand.” – Lakey Peterson

As year one of the brand rolled out, Sisstrevolution’s surf hyped crew kept a watchful eye on the new stage of upcoming surfers, sponsoring four WSL qualifying series events in Australia all in 2019. The ambition was to find, mark and sign a top competitor that could personify the brand’s ethos and help accelerate Sisstr on the global surf map.

2020 marks Peterson’s ninth year on the World Tour and she’s ready for the title.

“When you come as close as I have to achieving something, and just fall short a few times in a row, for me, it’s a lot more motivating. I’m pretty fired up to beat people and win, to be my best, and achieve what I want which is to win a world title. I’m not here to get second place.” – Lakey Peterson

“We’re really honored and excited to welcome Lakey to Sisstr. She is such a world class talent. As a brand we’re enthusiastic about the progression in women’s surfing and no one embodies that quality more than Lakey. I’ve always thought that she does the best turns on the Women’s WCT so to have her join us at Sisstrevolution is simply amazing.” – Paul Naude, Stokehouse Unlimited Founder + CEO

In her years as a competitor she marks last year as the most pivotal for women’s tour. When the WSL confirmed payment equality for men and women’s prize purse which just became a reality in 2019.

“With this comes the expectation to perform as well as the men in all conditions. I think it’s great for the evolution of women’s performance surfing and I’m up for the challenge.” – Lakey Peterson

Sisstrevolution is a modern surf brand for the new generation of female surfers. The brand is embodied by aligning with a band of Sisstr surfers, creators, free spirits and adventure seekers. Stokehouse Unlimited independently runs and owns the brands Vissla, Amuse Society, Sisstrevolution and D’Blanc.