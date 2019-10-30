Photo Credit: WSL / TONY HEFF

Sunset Beach, Hawaii (October 29, 2019) – Opening day of the Vans Pro presented by HIC saw the first solid NW swell pump through the Sunset Beach lineup, ushering in Hawaii’s professional surf season and offering local qualification into the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing. The WSL Men’s QS 3,000 event saw perfection in the form of surf and scores, with Benji Brand earning a perfect 10 from judges in Round 2 at the end of the day. Brand was in-form as the waves peaked in the 10-12ft. range with heights reaching 15+ft. during his Round 2 heat. His backhand performance was in a league of its own; midway through the 25-minute heat Brand opened up with three explosive maneuvers on a clean wave face to earn the best score achievable in professional surfing. “I was almost not going to go on that wave,” said Brand. “It had a good little double-up chip to it, I kind of rolled in on the whitewater and it just let me into a little sick bowl. The wave had a good speed to it, I just did three snaps and then finished on my feet, kind of air dropped at the end and it felt pretty good. Psyched, they somehow gave me a 10… sometimes it looks better than you think.” Brand, who grew up between South Africa and Hawaii, has spent the year traveling to some of the heaviest breaks in the world including Teahupo‘o in Tahiti and Skeleton Bay in Nimibia. He also won the Rip Curl Cup Padang Padang in Bali this past July and has a WSL Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Regional title under his belt.

Former Sunset champions also prevailed in the pristine conditions, including defending event winner Kiron Jabour and 2010 Vans Pro winner Billy Kemper, who matched up in Round 2. While Jabour had the highest single wave score of the heat – a 7.40 out of a possible 10.00 – Kemper earned the win with a combined two-wave total of 12.60 (out of a possible 20). Proven Sunset winners dominated the competition today and Kemper was no exception.

Known as the most important event of the year for Hawaii athletes, the Vans Pro is in its 36th year of qualifying locals into the Vans Triple Crown and former Vans World Cup (event No. 2 of the Vans Triple Crown) winner and Big Wave World Champion Makuakai Rothman recognizes the significance.

“This is the most important event of the year for any local Hawaii regional qualifying surfer,” Rothman said. “When I was young there was no regional contest, there was no regional tour for us to qualify, this was the qualifier. This was everything to everybody around here that wasn’t on the world tour traveling all the time. This is probably the most pivotal event of the year for the Hawaii and Tahitian surfers. This is do or die for a lot of people who are outside the bubble and a lot of the guys who are in that are trying to keep their spot.”

Despite the churning current and multiple peaks on offer today, Rothman had excellent wave selection and displayed confident surfing with strong finishes. He advanced behind Vans South Africa’s very own Shane Sykes with an 11.23 combined heat total and is looking forward to another excellent day of competition in his backyard at Sunset Beach once the event resumes today.

Nineteen-year-old Finn McGill earned the second highest score of the day, a near-perfect 9.00 for a set wave from the peak and three big power turns in Round 2 Heat 3. However, Patrick Gudauskas advanced past him with two good scores – a 6.43 and 7.33 – for the win.

Gudauskas is excited to return to Hawaii for the season and spent this past weekend sharing positive vibes at the Stoke-O-Rama event in Makaha, a community-based free youth program that’s mission is to provide ocean education, water safety to kids and spread the stoke to communities around the world. For eight weeks, from the start of the Vans Pro on October 28 to the conclusion of the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing on December 20, Gudauskas and his brothers take part in community activations around Oahu, including the world premiere of ‘Breaking Boundaries’ at Turtle Bay Resort’s SURFER Bar on Friday, 11/1. The screening of the board drive project in Trinidad & Tobago highlights Chris Dennis of Waves for Hope and provides a real take on how surf culture exists in small corners of the globe. A driving force behind an improved surf culture in Trinidad & Tobago, Dennis, Vans and the Positive Vibe Warriors team up to demonstrate the positive effects the board drives are having within the local communities of Trinidad & Tobago.

Dennis not only joins the Gudauskas’ on-screen but also in the lineup. Yesterday, he enjoyed his first taste of Sunset as a board caddy for Patrick, which he described as an honor. “It’s a learning experience but it’s also a very rewarding thing when you are placed in a position where you can then take your experiences and bring them back to the communities and create value,” said Dennis

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

vans.com/surf

youtube.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

Instagram.com/vanssurf

twitter.com/vanssurf