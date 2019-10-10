Photo Credit: Kyle Lishok

On October 5th, the Surfrider Foundation hosted its most successful One Ocean event to date to support clean water and healthy beaches. Honoring ‘Women Making Waves’ and coastal activist, Kim Johnson, founder of the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation and the Johnson Ohana Foundation, the One Ocean benefit was the second of two annual bicoastal fundraisers to protect the ocean, waves and beaches for the future.

More than 300 guests gathered at the sold-out event at the eco-friendly farm, The Ecology Center, to raise funds to amplify Surfrider’s coastal protection efforts. Attendees were invited to bid on specialty items at a silent auction and enjoy a cocktail hour, gourmet seated dinner curated by celebrity chef Ed Kenney, a lively auction and live performances by Lukas Nelson, Jack Johnson, Zach Gill and Adam Topol. Initiative updates were also shared by Surfrider’s CEO, Dr. Chad Nelsen, on the Surfrider network’s scalable impacts across the country. Notable guests included artists Ethan Estess and Wolfgang Bloch, surfer Alex Grey, brand founder Alex Faherty, film director Emmett Malloy and other leaders from the surf, fashion and music industries.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of Surfrider’s prestigious ‘Women Making Waves’ award, designed by Blakeney Sanford, to Kim Johnson for her dedication to environmental initiatives and plastic pollution solutions. A special guest appearance by Jack Johnson also ended with the auctioning off of a ukulele signed and played by the legendary musician.

Photo Credit: Photo: Spencer Campbell

For additional info on Surfrider’s annual One Ocean event, or to join next year, stay tuned and find out more at surfrider.org/one-ocean-event.

About the Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s ocean, waves and beaches through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains more than a million supporters, activists and members, with over 170 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 600 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.