On September 13, the Surfrider Foundation will host its 4th annual One Ocean event in Los Angeles to support clean water and healthy beaches. The evening program will feature a cocktail hour with silent auction, catered dinner and live auction, followed by mission updates, music and festivities.

The second of two annual fundraisers that take place on each coast, this year's One Ocean West Coast event will support Surfrider's volunteer-led efforts to protect the ocean and California coastline. Funds raised will contribute to on-the-ground work in local communities to stop new offshore oil drilling and reduce plastic pollution.

"Surfrider's One Ocean event brings together leaders from the surf, fashion, music and finance industries in local communities on both U.S. coasts to support the protection of our ocean, waves and beaches," said Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation. "One Ocean is an opportunity to really understand Surfrider's grassroots network model and how it can scale to protect 100% of our coasts."

In the state of California, the Surfrider Foundation has achieved more than 170 victories for the protection of the ocean and coast. These wins include the historic single-use plastic ordinances in San Francisco and Malibu, in addition to the statewide bag ban, which has kept billions of plastic bags out of circulation, landfills and the ocean.

This year, the organization has increased capacity and is ramping up efforts to protect clean water and healthy beaches. Surfrider rallied thousands of coastal defenders together in communities across the state to oppose new offshore drilling off our nation's coasts. The organization has also registered more than 80 Ocean Friendly Restaurants in California to help reduce plastic pollution at the source.

Sponsors for this year's One Ocean event in Los Angeles include Dakine, D'Angelico Guitars, Don Q Rum, Gucci, House Beer and KROQ. For more information or to purchase limited tickets, visit Surfrider.org.

###

About the Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves and beaches through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains more than one million supporters, activists and members, with over 160 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 500 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.