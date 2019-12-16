Photo Credit: Vans

The most progressive technology makes for a simplified experience, allowing surfers to focus on what matters most – surfing.

Constantly exploring outside the lines with a focus on experimentation and innovation, Vans Surf is proud to push the boundaries with its Surf Trunk in the latest warped check design.

The new performance-driven design provides ultimate comfort by finding solutions to common issues with boardshorts. In fact, the name itself denotes a change in direction when rethinking the status quo. While traditional boardshorts are not designed to be comfortable when lying on a surfboard, the Surf Trunk is.

The Surf Trunk is all business, boasting ultimate adjustability and comfort with its Trunk Lock technology – Vans’ most progressive waist closure ever – delivering lasting comfort and a secure fit that can be trusted in all conditions.

Photo Credit: Vans

Crafted with functional DuPont Sorona fabric defined by soft, smooth and fast-drying properties, the Surf Trunk strikes the perfect balance of strength and stretch. Vans also made a purposeful decision to eliminate the fly and reduce exterior stitching while taping interior seams. The result is rash-free, all-day comfort. In addition, wide-leg openings ensure a superior, unencumbered fit and feel when sliding sideways.

Vans’ call-to-action for surfers: Never compromise. Improper fit and discomfort are no longer tolerable. Welcome to the future, where distractions are nonexistent, and you can focus on what really matters – surfing your best.

The Surf Trunk in warped check is now available at Vans retailers and at Vans.com/surftrunk.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

vans.com/surf

youtube.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

Instagram.com/vanssurf

twitter.com/vanssurf