Photo Credit: Raw Elements

Today, June 1st is World Reef Day. Founded by Raw Elements, it’s the annual calendar day to highlight the critical state of our reefs and activate change.

From June 1 – 5 on @RawElementsUSA’s Instagram, World Reef Day will be celebrated virtually with over 15 conversations and live, behind-the-scenes experiences with some of the world’s most influential sustainability and ocean conservation thought leaders.

Senators, marine biologists, hoteliers, professional surfers, photographers, and more have rallied together as speakers in an effort to active change through storytelling and raise funds for this year’s non-profit beneficiaries:

Coral Gardeners, based on the island of Mo’orea, French Polynesia, are taking action through science to rebuild the reefs including work with “super corals.”

Mālama Pūpūkea-Waimea is working to replenish and sustain the natural and cultural resources of the Pūpūkea and Waimea Marine Life Conservation District for present and future generations.

Surfrider Foundation, Oahu Chapter, who was instrumental in the passage of the plastic bag ban as well as Bill 40, the most comprehensive plastic ban in the nation.

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, a grassroots nonprofit organization on a mission of inspiring local communities to care for their coastlines through large-scale beach cleanups and more.

Everyone who tunes in is encouraged to donate to the beneficiaries in one of the following ways:

Stock up on sunscreen for the summer – 100% of all Raw Elements’ online profits on June 1 will be donated directly to the beneficiaries, and 25% of all online revenue for the remainder of the month (purchase here)

Visit the GoFundMe page

See here for the full schedule with experiences including: