The celebrated longboarding surf festival will honor creativity and innovation with four days of world-class surfing, skate jams, board demos, and film premieres
Costa Mesa, CALIF. (October 24, 2019) – Coming to Japan for the first time in the series’ history, the celebrated Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape longboarding series will traverse upon the sandy shores of Kugenuma Beach in Fujisawa on November 1-4. Celebrating surf craftsmanship, creativity and innovation, the Vans Duct Tape Festival will feature a world-class longboard competition for men and women, a Vans skate jam, film premieres and board demos. Hosted in one of the most prolific surf locales of Tokyo, Kugenama Beach, the Vans Duct Tape festival will be spearheaded by professional surfer and contest director Joel Tudor and will showcase 32 of the best longboarding talents from around the world.
Kicking off on Nov 1, the Vans Duct Tape Festival will gather a unique community of surfers, artists and shapers at Kugenama Beach, to engage with the local surf community in collaborative ways. With a three-day window of competition, the classic Duct Tape longboarding invitational presents a men’s and women’s competition, honoring equal prize purses across each division. Renown surf names such as Ryan Burch, Harrison Roach, Sierra Lerback and recent Duct Tape NY winner Kelis Kaleopa’a will be competing, joined by Duct Tape veterans Alex Knost, Justin Quintal, Karina Rozunko and Honolua Blomfield.
The Vans Duct Tape longboard series debuted in 2010 as an original longboarding competition concept created by Joel Tudor, and expanded in 2017 into a classic surf festival atmosphere. Now in its ninth year, the internationally-celebrated Vans Duct Tape Series grounds its purpose in bringing together an international collective of people inspired by surfing, and to celebrate progression and creativity in surf culture by engaging communities around the world that thrive by the sea.
Follow @vanssurf for updates on the 2019 Vans Duct Tape Festival in Fujisawa, Japan.
#VansDuctTape
Vans Duct Tape Festival Schedule:
November 1-4, All-day
Vans Duct Tape Invitational at Kugenama Beach (3-day competition window)
Duct Tape Festival Board Demos
Art, Music, Street Market & Workshops
November 1, 5pm:
Duct Tape Skate Jam @ Kugenama Skatepark
Vans Duct Tape Guest Shapers
Alex Knost
Andrew Allen
Joel Tudor
Lee Ann Curren
Vans Duct Tape Invitational Invitees
MEN
Alex Knost
Andy Nieblas
David Arganda
Harrison Roach
Justin Quintal
Kai Takayama
Kaniela Stewart
Kenji Miyauchi
Kevin Skvarna
Muhammad Didaqt Bin Musaddiq
Ryan Burch
Steven Sawyer
Tom Payne
Yuta Sezutsu
Yuzuru Shinjo
Zack Flores
WOMEN
Brooke Carlson
Haley Otto
Hallie Rohr
Hiroka Yoshikawa
Honolua Blomfield
Ivy Thomas
Justine Mauvin
Karina Rozunko
Kelis Kaleopa’a
Kirra Innes
Kirra Seale
Makala Smith
Monica Guo
Sarah Foley
Sierra Lerback
Victoria Vergara
About Vans
Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.
Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66
Instagram.com/vanssurf
Sound off in the comments below!