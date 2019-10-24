Photo Credit: Vans Photo Credit: Vans

The celebrated longboarding surf festival will honor creativity and innovation with four days of world-class surfing, skate jams, board demos, and film premieres

Costa Mesa, CALIF. (October 24, 2019) – Coming to Japan for the first time in the series’ history, the celebrated Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape longboarding series will traverse upon the sandy shores of Kugenuma Beach in Fujisawa on November 1-4. Celebrating surf craftsmanship, creativity and innovation, the Vans Duct Tape Festival will feature a world-class longboard competition for men and women, a Vans skate jam, film premieres and board demos. Hosted in one of the most prolific surf locales of Tokyo, Kugenama Beach, the Vans Duct Tape festival will be spearheaded by professional surfer and contest director Joel Tudor and will showcase 32 of the best longboarding talents from around the world.

Kicking off on Nov 1, the Vans Duct Tape Festival will gather a unique community of surfers, artists and shapers at Kugenama Beach, to engage with the local surf community in collaborative ways. With a three-day window of competition, the classic Duct Tape longboarding invitational presents a men’s and women’s competition, honoring equal prize purses across each division. Renown surf names such as Ryan Burch, Harrison Roach, Sierra Lerback and recent Duct Tape NY winner Kelis Kaleopa’a will be competing, joined by Duct Tape veterans Alex Knost, Justin Quintal, Karina Rozunko and Honolua Blomfield.

The Vans Duct Tape longboard series debuted in 2010 as an original longboarding competition concept created by Joel Tudor, and expanded in 2017 into a classic surf festival atmosphere. Now in its ninth year, the internationally-celebrated Vans Duct Tape Series grounds its purpose in bringing together an international collective of people inspired by surfing, and to celebrate progression and creativity in surf culture by engaging communities around the world that thrive by the sea.

Vans Duct Tape Festival Schedule:

November 1-4, All-day

Vans Duct Tape Invitational at Kugenama Beach (3-day competition window)

Duct Tape Festival Board Demos

Art, Music, Street Market & Workshops

November 1, 5pm:

Duct Tape Skate Jam @ Kugenama Skatepark

Vans Duct Tape Guest Shapers

Alex Knost

Andrew Allen

Joel Tudor

Lee Ann Curren

Vans Duct Tape Invitational Invitees

MEN

Alex Knost

Andy Nieblas

David Arganda

Harrison Roach

Justin Quintal

Kai Takayama

Kaniela Stewart

Kenji Miyauchi

Kevin Skvarna

Muhammad Didaqt Bin Musaddiq

Ryan Burch

Steven Sawyer

Tom Payne

Yuta Sezutsu

Yuzuru Shinjo

Zack Flores

WOMEN

Brooke Carlson

Haley Otto

Hallie Rohr

Hiroka Yoshikawa

Honolua Blomfield

Ivy Thomas

Justine Mauvin

Karina Rozunko

Kelis Kaleopa’a

Kirra Innes

Kirra Seale

Makala Smith

Monica Guo

Sarah Foley

Sierra Lerback

Victoria Vergara

