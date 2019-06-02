Explore more at Vans.com/surftrunk

Costa Mesa, CALIF. – Vans' latest innovation in surf apparel, the Surf Trunk, arrives freshly stocked in Rosebud pink for the summer season. Molded for the most progressive surfers out there today, the Surf Trunk design integrates a unique, patent-pending trunk lock—a progressive side closure system to provide an easy, adjustable, and secure fit. This compelling addition goes beyond its eye-catching hue, shattering the traditional molds of surf apparel design to provide premium innovation with classic Vans style.

"These shorts are staying on all summer long. Super comfortable, easy to chuck on and off, and the side tie is a lifesaver for keeping them on when you need it most."

– Harry Bryant

Recently announced as part of the Vans Global Surf team, Harry Bryant has made major waves as the Australian native with an unforgettable personality, bold haircut and talent that cannot be tamed. His style is fast, technical and uncompromising, with equally as much confidence in the air as in a barrel. Harry represents everything "Off The Wall" with his relentless passion for surf, sharing many sides of himself with the world and have a great time while doing it. The Surf Trunk and Bryant go hand in hand, challenging the norm through bold performance standards, and preserving eclectic surf style for the next generation to emerge.

Vans' evolved design for the Surf Trunk is crafted without a traditional front-facing fly, keeping comfort top of mind. The side closure system and trunk lock provide quick and easy access for a foolproof non-slip grip, when it's needed most. Featuring a premium Dupont Sorona fabrication to provide the perfect balance of stretch and strength, the Vans Surf Trunk features anti-rash properties to enable all-day surf performance through soft, smooth and quick drying fabrics. All seams are sewn for durability and taped internally for comfort, so surfers can ride as smooth as ever.

The Vans Surf Trunk in Rosebud is available now. Visit Vans.com/surf to find a dealer near you.

