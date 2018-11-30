

Watch Michael February surf at the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing in Hawaii this weekend at:

www.vanstriplecrownofsurfing.com

Costa Mesa, CALIF. (November 30, 2018) – In lieu of the incredible surf season ramping up in Hawaii, Vans is excited to announce South African pro surfer Michael February's global Vans footwear and apparel partnership. With the Vans family since 2014, February started as a regional Vans team rider in South Africa representing Vans footwear, and emerged onto surfing's world stage in 2017 when he officially qualified for the World Surf League's 2018 Championship Tour. Touted for his unique surf style, February expresses a modern and dynamic surf aesthetic, with a diverse mix of fluidity, precision and originality.

"I'm very excited to be joining the Vans global team. The Vans lifestyle and overall vibe resonates so strongly with me. Everyone on the team has such a unique style and approach to their surfing and I appreciate how Vans supports and celebrates this in each rider," said February. "It's a big, happy, creative family and I am honored to be welcomed onto the team and what the future will bring–it is going to be epic!"

Bringing his passion of the sport to the forefront of everything that he does, February's progressive talent, creative approach and infectious positive attitude have permeated the elite professional surfing industry, and Vans is honored to continue its support of February's bright career on the global Vans Surf team for years to come.

Surfing is just one of Michael's passions. February's genuine devotion to surfing is uniquely defined by his upbringing in Cape Town, South Africa. Recently featured in Vans' surf film Can't Steal Our Vibe alongside fellow teammates the Gudauskas brothers, February has been a driving force in Vans' philanthropic initiative to inspire at-risk youth in South Africa through surfing. In partnership with Waves for Change, February helped to collect over 750 surfboards for local South Africa townships, helping kids heal through surfing.

Michael February is currently on the 2018 World Surf League Championship Tour in Hawaii, and can be seen surfing live on the webcast at www.vanstriplecrownofsurfing.com. To learn more about the Vans Surf Team, visit Vans.com/surf.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

twitter.com/vans_66