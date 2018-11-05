The Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational longboarding series heads to a brand new location on the island of Hainan, China November 10-11. For the first time in Duct Tape history, the invitational will present both a men's and a women's division, showcasing a diverse group of progressive surfers from around the globe. The Duct Tape Invitational longboarding competition in Hainan will encourage each 16-person division to emphasize their style and creativity in a traditional surfing aesthetic.

Contest director and surf icon Joel Tudor will gather 32 of the world's most innovative longboarders to meet in Hainan's renowned Riyue Bay, the birthplace of Chinese surfing. Running on a two-day window beginning November 10, the 17th edition of the Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational will welcome previous 2018 DTI winners Honolua Blomfield and Andy Nieblas to surf alongside regional wildcard riders Yuzuru Shinjo, Tie Zhuang, Monica Guo and Timmei Chou. The Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational in Hainan will also introduce several new faces to the longboarding circuit, including Blake Michaels, Grant Noble, Lola Mignot and Victoria Vergara.

Strict guidelines will enforce the use of traditional, single-fin logs without modern attachments and no interference allowed. Additional points are awarded for best shared wave, encouraging surfers to ride the same wave with style and creativity.

Vans Duct Tape Invitational Invitees

(in alphabetical order)

Men's Division

Alex Knost

Andy Nieblas

Blake Michaels

Grant Noble

Harrison Roach

Jared Mell

Justin Quintal

Kyle Perez

Myles Doughman

Tie Zhuang

Tom Payne

Tory Elmore

Tyler Warren

Yuta Sezutsu

Yuuru Shinjo

Zach Flores

Women's Division

Chloe Calmon

Hallie Rhor

Hiroka Yoshikawa

Honolula Blomfield

Karina Rozunko

Kelis Kaleopaa

Lola Mignot

Makala Smith

Mason Schremmer

Monica Guo

Roisin Carolan

Sierra Lerback

Summer Richley

Timmei Chou

Tory Gilkerson

Victoria Vergara

The Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational in Hainan, China marks the 17th event in the international Vans Duct Tape contest series, reinforcing a global platform for longboarding specialty and providing a unique festival atmosphere for today's most progressive longboarding icons.

Since 2010, the Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational has set a standard for the longboarding community, enriching competition with an affinity for style and originality. The Vans Duct Tape Invitational contest series is anchored by the vision of surfing icon Joel Tudor, to create an innovative surf series that upholds progression, creativity and craftsmanship in and out of the water.

For more information, visit vans.com/ducttape and follow @vanssurf for updates on the 17th Vans Duct Tape Invitational in Hainan, China.

