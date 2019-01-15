The Dane Reynolds-inspired Paradoxxx has quickly become a new favorite in the Vans Surf arsenal

The Dane Reynolds-inspired Paradoxxx has quickly become a new favorite in the Vans Surf arsenal. This spring, Vans introduces a new seasonal colorway of the retro style for collectors and fans alike. The Paradoxxx draws inspiration from Dane Reynolds' subtle yet bold persona and honors the design's heritage by achieving a timeless Vans look and feel.

Highlighted in a pop yolk yellow hue this spring, the Paradoxxx's functional features include durable cupsoles, engineered with Vans UltraCush Lite drop-in insoles for superior comfort and support. The Paradoxxx blends skate and surf design cues to create an unmistakable vintage look, with Vans' original and often coveted Flying V logo intricately embroidered on the quarter panel, paired with its throwback "Off The Wall" cotton label sewn onto the tongue.

A pioneer in surf style and progression, Dane Reynolds' discerning eye for artful design and pure craftsmanship have been a continuous influence on Vans Surf product since joining the Vans family in 2011. New colorways of the Paradoxxx are available online and in-stores now. To learn more about Dane Reynolds and Vans surf collection, visit Vans.com/Surf.

