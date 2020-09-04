Photo Credit: Vans.com

This season’s iteration introduces new hook-and-loop straps, bringing function and style to life in all conditions

Pushing the boundaries of functional design and reinforcing our commitment to surfing progression, Vans is proud to unveil the Surf Boot 2 Hi V, a performance-driven update to the original Vans Surf Boot available this September at Vans partner doors and Vans.com.

This season, the Surf Boot 2 Hi V takes function and style to a higher level with a new hook-and-loop strap for maximum adjustability, while preserving the “Off The Wall” design approach and experimentation that has become synonymous with Vans Surf.

Photo Credit: Vans.com

A crucial companion in cooler climates, the Surf Boot 2 Hi V features 3mm Neoprene for added comfort and warmth around the foot and ankle. An engineered rubber outsole with micro-waffle siping provides maximum grip with minimal thickness, protecting the foot’s connection with the board. The new hook-and-loop strap maintains zero heel-lift and a second-skin fit across all foot shapes.

Round-toe construction provides a universal fit, while bottom-half rubber dipping gives structure where needed but also allows for ease of entry. Maintaining Vans’ signature Sidestripe and heel scab, the Surf Boot 2 Hi V features Checkerboard accenting on the heel pull.

Photo Credit: Vans.com

The Surf Boot 2 Hi V will be available this September at Vans Surf retailers and Vans.com/surf.

