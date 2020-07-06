Photo Credit: Vans.com

Vans Surf Directed Assortment leads with a reimagined Mod Checkerboard, influenced by a mash up of classic outdoor aesthetics and Vans heritage

Vans, the original action sports footwear and apparel brand, is proud to present its latest head-to-toe collection, the Surf Directed Assortment, inspired by a twist on classic Vans’ DNA.

The collection leads with the Surf Trunk Standard in Atlantic Deep / Mod Checkerboard colorway – a style inspired by the original Surf Trunk in our four-way Sturdy Stretch fabrication. Taking design cues from both old and new outdoor apparel aesthetics, and combining them with classic Vans Surf heritage styles that speak to our connection to the ocean, the Mod Checkerboard pattern emerges as a defining feature in the collection. The apparel offering also includes the Surf Directed Assortment LS in black with Mod Checkerboard on both sleeves, and a Surf Directed Assortment Jockey Hat in Atlantic Deep, featuring a centered black square Vans logo and Mod Checkerboard back strap.

Closing out the collection are the Sk-8 Low Reissue SF in Atlantic Deep / Antique White, the Sk8-Hi Decon 138 SF in Atlantic Deep/Antique White featuring Mod Checkerboard on the sides, and the La Costa Lite and Slide-On, both featuring Mod Checkerboard across the foot straps.

Vans Surf Directed Assortment will be available soon at authorized Vans retailers and Vans.com/surf.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

vans.com/surf

youtube.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

Instagram.com/vanssurf

twitter.com/vanssurf