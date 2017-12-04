Vans Surf Introduces Black Ball Hi HF for the Winter Season

Costa Mesa, CALIF. (December 4, 2017) – A longtime favorite from the Vans Surf line, the Black Ball Hi SF has made a name for itself as a staple deconstructed hi-top, catering to the surf enthusiast as the perfect trekking accessory for your sunny morning sessions. But as the temperatures drop this winter, Vans Surf introduces a new rendition of the timeless silhouette, the Black Ball Hi HF, featuring enhanced modifications that highlight a new heightened single-wrap foxing tape and extended toe cap for full protection from the elements.

The all-new Black Ball Hi HF is reinforced with Vans' MTE technology, employing key functionalities to retain critical warmth for your feet, while shielding the outer construction from moisture with DWR-treated textile and canvas uppers. Warm flannel linings and a heat retention layer between the sockliner and the outsole are provided to help keep your little piggies warm and dry. Finally, the new style is built with reverse waffle outsoles and new molded-heel UltraCush Lite sockliners, offering lightweight comfort and superior traction for your all-day winter adventures.

The Black Ball Hi MTE HF holiday lineup will be offered in all-black with a tonal Sidestripe, in addition to a warm cocoa brown with cream-white outsoles and rugged hiker style laces to match. Shop the entire collection at Vans.com/surf now.

