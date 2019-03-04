Costa Mesa, CALIF. (March 4, 2019) – On the heels of launching the brand's latest footwear innovation, ComfyCush, this past week, Vans highlights the new ComfyCush Zushi SF in their surf collection, a low-profile practical style that meets the technical demands of the most creative surfers, while providing a timeless and versatile silhouette built on comfort. Revered for fusing innovative technology with classic design, Vans crafts the ComfyCush Zushi SF style by blending heritage facets with Vans ComfyCush. Bold and bright in a lapis blue and true white for oceanic tones, the ComfyCush Zushi SF boasts an upgraded one-piece deconstructed upper, combining more stretch, a truly lightweight outsole, and added arch support for first-class comfort.

Vans' ComfyCush technology offers sublime coziness, maintaining Vans' commitment to long-lasting wear and reliable traction with the signature waffle rubber outsole construction. For the ComfyCush Zushi SF, Vans integrates a collapsible heel for easy on/off wear, medial vent holes for optimal airflow and a heritage sidewall that stealthily hides the lightweight co-molded ComfyCush outsole, a fit that feels like you're walking on a cloud! The ComfyCush Zushi SF raises the bar, where vital comfort meets practicality.

To learn more about the Vans surf collection and to find an authorized dealer near you, visit Vans.com/Surf.

