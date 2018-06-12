Vans Surf Introduces the Paradoxxx

Vans partners with global surf team rider Dane Reynolds to create an all-new surf lifestyle footwear model that celebrates modern design inspired by Dane's passion for skateboarding growing up. Available now, the all-new Paradoxxx blends the best of both surf and skate worlds to offer a minimalist silhouette that combines Dane's creative concepts with Vans' throwback aesthetics.

Fabricated with dark denim suede and canvas uppers with retro-inspired lines, the Paradoxxx is built with a supportive rubber cupsole with knurled sidewall texture details. Showcasing a new lightweight and flexible cupsole, the Paradoxxx utilizes UltraCush Lite drop-in footbeds to provide elevated support and premium comfort. Drawing inspiration from Dane's 1990's childhood upbringing, Vans resurrects the original Vans Flying V logo on the quarter panels and integrates a vintage Off The Wall cotton label for the tongue.

Immersing himself in various mediums such as drawing, music and video design, Dane Reynolds is just as creative in the water as he is out. Quiet and reserved on land, but a pure expressionist in the water, Dane's modest personality and progressive surf style is captured effortlessly in the latest Paradoxxx style.

The Paradoxxx is available online and in-stores now. To learn more about Dane Reynolds and Vans surf footwear, visit Vans.com/Surf.

