Vans Surf and Leila Hurst’s Latest Collection is Built for Adventure

Vans reunites with Vans global surf team rider Leila Hurst to design a chic collection that is built for worldly travels and broad exploration. Offering a diverse assortment of footwear and apparel, the Leila Hurst collection embodies her captivating spirit and infectious enthusiasm, inspiring women around the world to follow their own sense of adventure.

Leila Hurst's extensive collection consists of her staple travel-ready footwear that highlights the UltraRange Rapidweld, and features the Sk8-Hi 138 Decon SF, the Slide-On, and the Tonsai sandal. Each silhouette debuts in an elegant white and amberlight colorway that showcases Leila's personalized signature on the footbeds and is also displayed on the leather tongue tag of the UltraRange Rapidweld and the Sk8-Hi 138 Decon SF. Leila's collection is complemented with two staple apparel pieces, the Ol' Sport trucker hat, and the Everyday Dress in an allover black shadow palm print.

The Hawaiian soul surfer, Leila is a fun loving and passionate young woman who shows incredible athleticism, motivation and determination in her pursuit of success. More than just a surfer, Leila volunteers with non-profit organizations and is a mentor for fellow female adventure enthusiasts around the world.

Leila Hurst's latest signature collection and custom endorsed UltraRange footwear is available online and in-stores now. For more information visit Vans.com/Surf-Womens.

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans authentic collections are sold globally in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans also owns and operates more than 600 retail locations around the world. The Vans brand promotes the action sports lifestyle, youth culture and creative self-expression through the support of athletes, musicians and artists and through progressive events and platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, Vans Warped Tour®, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

