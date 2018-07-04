Available to select retailers in North America this July, Vans is honored to partner with respected Hawaii surf and skate brand T&C Surf, on a new limited release collaboration featuring Vans footwear and apparel. Stamped by its iconic yin yang logo, T&C Surf celebrates a longstanding history in manufacturing premium surf board designs since 1971, utilizing superior materials and advanced design concepts made by the best craftsmen worldwide. Vans and T&C Surf share a unified mission in support of historic surfing heritage, upholding the essence of Hawaiian surfing to the highest respect.

The exclusive Vans x T&C Surf capsule highlights three pairs of Vans Surf footwear and three pieces of Vans apparel. Fusing the two brand's vivid graphics-heavy aesthetic, Vans transforms the Sk8-Hi 138 Decon SF, Authentic SF and the Slide-On with distressed checker all-over patterns, anchored by the T&C Surf yin yang logo. The apparel follows suit, offering a bright yellow long sleeve with matching checkered accents, a color blocked drawstring boardshort, a classic black short-sleeve t-shirt and a hat. The full assortment is presented in an eye-catching yellow, blue and checker color scheme, unifying the footwear and apparel together for a unique summer look.

To celebrate the release of this vibrant summer collection, Vans has partnered with the Honolulu Museum of Art and the Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club to host a special pool party event on Friday, July 6 at the Surfjack in Waikiki. A live auction of custom one of a kind T&C surf boards will be held to support the North Shore Community Land Trust, to show the dedicated commitment to keep the country, country. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit Vans.com/surf.

