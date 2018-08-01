An evolution of the original UltraRange, Vans brings the UltraRange 3D to market, a new franchise style grounded on Vans' signature co-molded UltraCush™ Lite 3D outsole, the brand's latest innovation for superior comfort and grip all in one.

Designed to be versatile and elevate comfort, the UltraRange 3D is engineered with a new three-density outsole, fusing Vans' UltraCush™ Lite foam and original waffle rubber compound to reinforce a soft, cushioned fit that lasts longer throughout your adventures. The UltraRange 3D's precise calibration features a sophisticated yet breathable upper construction, highlighting Vans' new durable reverse lug rubber waffle tread and engineered radial heel design to increase stability and provide seamless heel strike. Vans' LuxLiner™ bootie construction completes the formula, offering elevated fit and ease of entry to cap off one of the most versatile shoes in the Vans repertoire.

The Vans UltraRange franchise sustains its reputation as Vans' most progressive line to date. Available now, the UltraRange and its latest style evolutions provides creatives, sports enthusiasts, and inspiring people on-the-go with the enhanced comfort they need to chase their adventures. Visit Vans.com/ultrarange to get there.

