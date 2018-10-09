Making its debut this past summer, the Vans UltraRange 3D is the latest progressive style in Vans' innovative lifestyle franchise. A bold outlier in aesthetic surf design with a mission to elevate the standards of everyday comfort and grip, the UltraRange 3D sustains Vans' testament to providing functional, versatile footwear that allows you to explore your creative pursuits further and longer.

On shelves this October in a new featured colorway (Check) Black/Blue, the UltraRange 3D is engineered with a three-density outsole, fusing Vans' UltraCush Lite foam and original waffle rubber compound to reinforce a soft, cushioned fit that lasts longer throughout your adventures. The UltraRange 3D's precise calibration presents a breathable upper construction, coupled with Vans' new durable reverse lug rubber waffle tread and engineered radial heel design to increase stability and provide seamless heel strike. Vans' LuxLiner™ bootie construction completes the formula, offering elevated fit and ease of entry to cap off one of the most versatile shoes in the Vans' repertoire.

The Vans UltraRange franchise is celebrated as one of Vans' most progressive lines to date. Available now, the UltraRange and its latest style evolutions provides creatives, sports enthusiasts, and inspiring people on-the-go with the enhanced comfort they need to chase their adventures. Visit Vans.com/ultrarange to get there.

