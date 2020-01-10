SEASON 2 PREMIERES TODAY ON VANS YOUTUBE

Photo Credit: YouTube.com/Vans

The award-winning original content series that shook the globe has returned! Season 2 of Weird Waves hosted by Dylan Graves starts the new decade off with a nice and frosty cold swell, deep in the Alaskan gulf!

Venturing to ride a wave made from falling ice—yes, falling ice—of which makes a deafening crack as each piece of glacier breaks off to form a wave, Graves strikes again! In the latest episode, Dylan takes the ride on what the locals on the Turnagain Arm are calling, ‘America’s longest wave.’

The celebrated surf series continues its quest to chronicle the unconventional faces and places of surfing, to showcase the world’s most eccentric waves ever surfed beyond the typical sunny beach locales. Don’t miss out on Dylan’s adventures in Alaska, Nigeria, Portugal and more to come!

Hosted by Vans global surf team rider Dylan Graves, and co-created with director Dave Malcolm, Weird Waves is a celebration of the raw side of surfing that is rarely championed, but no less compelling than any other break. With the help of Graves’ compelling energy, genuine surf talent and hysterical wit, Weird Waves honors the unsung heroes of surfing culture, and sheds a light on their passionate stories from across the globe.

Watch the Season 2 premiere of Weird Waves now on YouTube.com/Vans

