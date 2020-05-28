Photo Credit: Vans

Following the recent acquisition of Bella Kenworthy to the Vans Family, we are now excited to announce the arrival of Lola Mignot to the Vans Surf Team.

A Duct Tape Invitational regular and a Mexican longboard standout, Lola Mignot has made a name for herself as one of the world’s most notable female loggers today. When she’s not hanging 10 at the points of Sayulita; Lola is traveling the world following the Duct Tape series and building content for her fans.

Please join us in welcoming @Lolamignot to Vans!