Vans x Pilgrim Surf + Supply’s Sophomore Collection Celebrates Surfing’s Creative Culture and Craft

Photo Credit: Vans.com

Likeminded creatives Vans and Pilgrim Surf + Supply have come together again to create a classic limited-edition collection that celebrates the craft and culture of surfing.

The sophomore collaboration pairs footwear and apparel silhouettes that embody what fans of Pilgrim and Vans Surf have come to expect: upgraded fabrications, thoughtful attention to detail, and surf-specific functionality—an infusion of both brands’ DNA.

Built as a sanctuary encouraging people to discover new things, share ideas and explore meaningful experiences around surfing, Pilgrim is a staple in the New York cold-water surf community under the direction of founder and lifelong surfer, Chris Gentile. Synonymous as an advocate for the DIY craft of surf shaping, and known for blending surf with simplistic streetwear style, Gentile and Pilgrim’s ethos align perfectly with Vans Surf.

“The inspiration for this collection comes from the innovations and creativity in surf and skate from the early ‘80s,” Gentile shared. “Growing up at that time working in a surf/skate shop, I got to witness a variety of new styles and design evolution, as well as learning about the personalities behind them. A line was being blurred between surf and skate – surfing was getting more vertical and interpretive, and the icons of the time had amazing personal style and creative expression unique to their own.”

With a nod to the vintage designs and fabrications from this pivotal decade in surfing’s history, the collection comes together with the modern surfer at its core. The Authentic SF in Pilgrim celestial blue and marshmallow lands in the spotlight, with a nod to all-day comfort and relaxed surfy vibes. Leaning on water-based inks and glues, the Authentic SF features a sturdy cotton canvas upper engineered with a collapsible kickdown heel. The updated Vans Classic is finished with UltraCush sockliners for improved cushioning and an original waffle outsole.

Completing the kit is a custom-designed range of apparel and accessories in complementary hues, including the Vans x Pilgrim Surf + Supply boardshort in dress blues, Vans x Pilgrim Surf + Supply LS in double cream, a windbreaker in dress blues, and a hat in natural. Vans x Pilgrim Surf + Supply pants and 18” shorts are crafted with 100% nylon made from recycled fibers.

The Vans x Pilgrim Surf + Supply Tote features an exterior surfboard and/or towel carrier system, adjustable shoulder straps, exterior snap pocket and interior snap closure.

This was a chance for us to design some useful, unconventional yet functional tools into common, archetypal apparel and accessories,” Gentile said. “The capsule celebrates many core values we share as brands – one of which is our shared passion for finding the line or boundary, and crossing it.”

Inspired by the Southeastern Rhode Island street where he caught his first wave, Chris Gentile founded Pilgrim Surf + Supply in 2012 with a specific vision: to create an East Coast hub for surf goods and surf-inspired streetwear. With the opening of a second location in Tokyo’s renowned Shibuya neighborhood, and a series of high-profile collaborations, Pilgrim has solidified its refined style and position in the surf community.

The Vans x Pilgrim collection is now available at Vans retailers and vans.com/surf.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

vans.com/surf

youtube.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

Instagram.com/vanssurf

twitter.com/vanssurf