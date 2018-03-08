Vintage Electric and Surf Legend Jeff Clark partner to create Signature Series E-Bike

Vintage Electric is excited to announce a highly exclusive, Jeff Clark collaboration ebike, in association with The Titans of Maverick Surf Contest founder. Only 20 will be produced. Ever! This isn't the first time we've partnered with a legend and built something special. But this collaboration with a Northern California icon is extraordinary. Surfers have long been associated with their vehicles such as the Woody wagon or Volkswagen bus.

Now Jeff Clark's Signature model steps into that spotlight.

Vintage Electric Bikes – Jeff Clark Signature Cruz from Vintage Electric on Vimeo.

THE MAVERICK MACHINE

In 1975, 17-year-old Jeff Clark paddled into a navigational hazard off the coast of Half Moon Bay. That day Mavericks, an oceanic anomaly, became one of the iconic big wave surf spots in the world and Jeff pioneered a new genre of surfing, carving out his legacy. He simultaneously bowed in honor to — and stood in defiance of — Mother Nature. To call Jeff a consummate waterman would be a soggy injustice. He is a dragon slayer, a water god of mythical proportions. Jeff personifies everything that Vintage Electric aspires to, and we're humbled to call him friend and collaborator.

We are honored to present the Vintage Electric Jeff Clark Signature Cruz – the ultimate wave chaser. Jeff's signature Cruz is inspired by the unrelenting power and perpetual grace of the Mavericks break. It is built to the same quality standards of all VE bikes and it is embellished with tasteful personalization and Pillar Point-ready accessories.

"As a transportation company, Vintage Electric has always appreciated a different way to get around whether it's on land or water," says Scott Brown, CEO of Vintage Electric. "This partnership made total sense. We are a Northern California company, so naturally many of us have surfing close to our hearts. Jeff builds his boards with the same sense we build our bikes — with a vision to be the best and inspire people to ride and feel free, and capable of anything. Our typical consumer is often most interested in high quality products, has a passion for fun and arriving in style. Using a Vintage Electric bike for one's transportation becomes a way of life and with the ability of the new Jeff Clark Signature Cruz to carry a surfboard, our newest limited edition is a serious lifestyle choice."

"When I first stumbled onto Vintage Electric, I had fond memories of the bikes we rode as kids. They also reminded me of cool old surf cars and I immediately wanted one. It was a pleasant surprise to learn that the young team at Vintage are bunch of mavericks in the own right taking chances by not compromising on their vision to build such cool and thoughtful bikes," says Clark. "I'm so pleased to team up and produce this special edition modern yet iconic surf rig. What a way to get to the waves."

Our 702-watt hour lithium battery delivers power to a throttle controlled direct drive rear hub motor, topping out at an impressive 36 mph in race mode (private property riding only). A robust set of Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, paired with a regenerative function slow it back down while replenishing power back into the battery. The Brooks saddle and grips provide comfort, control, and style that compliment the relaxed Chromoly cruiser frame. And then things get Maverick-y.

With the Cruz as a base, Jeff went all-in with proper session-worthy accessories. The removable surf rack is wrapped in Brooks leather. A custom rear rack is mounted with removable Blackburn panniers providing ample storage (and a convenient bottle opener) for any mission. The insulated panniers double as a cooler, keeping things frosty

for pre or post-ride potables. The hand-finished and laser-etched wooden "tank" wears a custom Jeff Clark inspired livery and the signature of the man himself. Integrated front and rear LED lights make it dawn-patrol ready, and a resounding Spurcycle bell keeps your coast clear.

There will only be 20 Jeff Clark Signature Cruz limited-edition bike series launched Tuesday, February 27th. If you'd like to see for yourself why Jeff Clark got involved with Vintage Electric, please stop by their newly remodeled retail space in Santa Clara, CA and take one for a ride and get to know their world-class customer service.

About ​Vintage Electric​: Formed to inspire people to move differently through their everyday lives. Vintage Electric was founded in 2013 with the introduction the Tracker. To evolve beyond their start-up roots and transition into a more established presence they've successfully developed and launched several new models and unique limited-edition projects. Vintage Electric prides themselves on growing brand and product awareness by

introducing premium electric bikes into the marketplace, with emphasis on world-class customer service.