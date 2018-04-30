Wearable Shark Deterrent Sharkbanz Proud to Sponsor Amateur Surfing

Sharkbanz (Mano LLC), the affordable, wearable shark deterrent is excited to announce their sponsorship of the largest amateur surfing association in the world, the Eastern Surfing Association (ESA). Sharkbanz joins notable surf brands Rip Curl, OluKai and Stick Bumps in supporting the grassroots surf community and competitions.

"We want to enable all people who love the ocean, but especially young surfers because they spend so much time in the water." Commented Tim Nelson, Brand Manager, Sharkbanz. "Our products were created by surfers and divers so they could focus on their efforts, not their fears."

Sharkbanz is committed to keeping people safe in the water through patented magnetic technology developed after more than a decade of testing and research. The technology creates an electromagnetic field that interferes with a shark's electrical sensors. This interference reduces the risk of attack by causing inquisitive sharks to flee. "You will not catch me in the ocean without my Sharkbanz Shark Leash!" said Sophia Kalantzis, U14 competitive surfer based in Cocoa Beach, FL. "It's a product that keeps me safe and allows me to pursue my dreams and passion of becoming a professional surfer."

Sharkbanz is sponsoring the U14 Girls and Boys categories in this year's ESA regional competition and the East Coast Championship.

Father and son David and Nathan Garrison created Sharkbanz in 2015 after a family friend was attacked by a shark on Folly Beach, S.C. The duo wanted to develop a product that would not harm sharks, but would keep people safe from the ocean's apex predator, especially in the Southeast, their backyard and a region known for shark attacks.

Sharkbanz magnetic technology will reduce risk of shark interactions, but there is no 100% guarantee that interactions will not take place.



This technology has been tested extensively on more than ten of the most common predatory shark species, such as Bull and Blacktip, responsible for the majority of hit- and-run attacks. Sharkbanz is the first wearable deterrent captured on video successfully preventing a Bull Shark encounter. For more information on Sharkbanz visit sharkbanz.com. For more information on the ESA visit surfesa.com.

###

About Sharkbanz:

Based in Charleston, SC, Sharkbanz use patented magnetic technology to interfere with sharks' sensitive electroreceptors. Created by surfers and divers and tested by marine biologists on predatory shark species, Sharkbanz magnetic technology does not harm sharks or other sea creatures, uses no batteries, requires no charging and is designed to endure the most rigorous water sports. Learn more about Sharkbanz technology, products and shark conservancy efforts by visiting sharkbanz.com.

About the Eastern Surfing Association:

The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) is dedicated to the sport of amateur surfing, to the operation of a program of amateur competition for surfers of all ages and abilities, and to the establishment and preservation of free access to a clean shoreline and ocean environment. It was founded in 1967 by East Coast surfers to promote, preserve, and protect the sport of surfing on the East Coast.