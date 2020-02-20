Hydro Flask, the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, HELE) company, today announced the global partnership with The World Surf League (WSL) as the official water bottle and drinkware of the WSL. This partnership marks a milestone in the relationship between the two brands with Hydro Flask’s expansion to a global partnership after three years of activating with the WSL in North America.

The partnership extends through 2022 and will see Hydro Flask activating at WSL events in the United States, Australia, and France. Hydro Flask will offer customized products at fan activations and fan giveaways with donations to non-profit organizations, as well as branded hydration stations to promote the elimination of single-serve plastics.

“WSL and Hydro Flask share a passion for sustainability, exploration, and innovation which makes them an ideal partner,” said Cherie Cohen, WSL Chief Revenue Officer. “Our partnership with Hydro Flask has been very successful in supporting our community’s active lifestyle and encouraging more environmentally conscious behavior. We are thrilled to see the relationship grow globally in 2020 and beyond. Together we will have a positive impact in the world.”

“Hydro Flask’s partnership with the WSL is a perfect alignment of our values in promoting happier, healthier and more sustainable lives outdoors – not just in North America, but for people everywhere,” said Larry Witt, president of Housewares at Helen of Troy. “As Hydro Flask continues to expand as a truly global lifestyle brand, we remain deeply committed to helping eliminate the wave of single-use plastic waste and are excited to team up to spread this message across the WSL’s worldwide community of athletes and fans.”

WSL is committed to reducing the use of single-serve plastics at its events and cultivating a more sustainable planet. Sharing this goal with WSL, Hydro Flask’s expanded partnership will work to provide products and education to event staff, athletes, and crew globally.

Hydro Flask is also the presenting partner of WSL Studios series Brilliant Corners, which is a visually stunning adventure series with former Longboard Champion Sam Bleakley. Traveling the world with his longboard in tow, Bleakley uses surfing to explore the brilliant corners of the world, highlighting often never before seen coastlines and communities that live at the intersection of travel, culture, food, and surf.

Hydro Flask will kick off its new activations with the WSL in Australia at the Corona Open Gold Coast, the

first stop on the 2020 WSL Championship Tour, which opens on March 26 and runs through April 5, 2020.

For more information about the partnership, please visit www.hydroflask.com/world-surf-league.

###

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask® is the leader in high-performance insulated products that help people enjoy the things they

love to do in the places they love to be. From the number one-selling water bottle to soft good

innovations like our Unbound Series™ Soft Coolers and Journey Series™ Hydration Packs, Hydro Flask’s

delightfully simple designs and go-anywhere durability always deliver the perfect temperature when you

need it. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask inspires active outdoor lives with two simple

words: Let’s Go! Its charitable arm, Parks For All, supports the development, maintenance, restoration

and accessibility of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more

fulfilled lives. To learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and to see our full lineup of award-winning

products, visit www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its

customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro

Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy

Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more

information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

About the WSL

The World Surf League (WSL), established in 1976, is the enablement platform for surfing and surfers

worldwide. The WSL is dedicated to changing the world through the inspirational power of surfing by

creating authentic events, experiences, and storytelling to inspire a growing, global community to live

with purpose, originality, and stoke.

The WSL is a global organization, headquartered in Santa Monica and with regional offices in North

America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. The WSL possesses a deep appreciation for the sports

rich heritage while promoting progression, innovation, and performance at the highest levels.

The WSL is comprised of Tours & Events, celebrating the world’s best surfers across all disciplines and

annually running more than 180 global contests and crowning the undisputed World Champions across

all divisions; WSL WaveCo, where innovation meets experience; and WSL Studios, which offers best in

class storytelling across competition, lifestyle, and conservation.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.