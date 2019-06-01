"This image was shot at the end of a 10-day run of swell on the West Coast," says SURFER photographer Todd Glaser of the idyllic-looking photo above. "It was one of the biggest, most raw swells I had seen in a very long time. At high tide, big lines were coming into the bay, but borderline not breaking. As soon as the tide dropped, though, the waves started breaking more and more consistently. This image was taken after shooting in the water for 7 hours. While most of the guys who had surfed all day were drinking a celebratory beer or two, Zach Keenan [pictured] stayed out to get a few into the dark. Baja is such a beautiful place, not too far from our homes in San Diego. With the right weather and swell, waves there can rival the best in the world."

[This originally appeared as the “Perfect Day” feature in our recent issue, available wherever you subscribe to SURFER magazine.]