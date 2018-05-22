From Slurpees to Cyclones, East Coast Waves Never Looked so Inviting

With the goal of connecting East Coast surfers and photographers-as well showcasing the beauty that every surfer from Cape Hatteras to Maine gets to experience during the winter-Big Wave Tour surfer and New York resident Will Skudin established a photography contest called the Clif Bar Cold Shot Challenge.

With over 1,400 entries across the contest’s three categories-photos taken from the air, land and sea- the elite panel of judges composed of Chris Burkard, CJ Hobgood, Taylor Steele, Peter Devries, Will Skudin, Todd Glaser, Jason Murray, Grant Ellis and Derek Dunfee have announced the winners and finalists.

Check out the East Coast’s deceivingly inviting surf in the galleries below. The winning photographs are featured as the first slide in each gallery followed by the finalists in sequential order. For more about the Clif Bar Cold Shot Challenge, visit NY Sea.

