Kelly Slater was supposedly poised to make a competitive comeback at the Corona Bali Protected until a big purple and reddish blob heading for his beloved Fiji appeared in the forecast. Imagine the FOMO Slater would’ve felt at Keramas as his favorite place in the world fired while he was attempting to stave off being eliminated by an on fire Michel Bourez or Italo Ferreira. It probably wasn’t even a question for Slater to bail on the WSL, call up friend and photographer Todd Glaser and strike out for Tavi for the swell with historic potential. Besides, a return at J-Bay–the wave responsible for mangling the bones in his foot and ultimately his ‘CT absence–is a far better narrative.

Cloudbreak wasn’t the only wave firing in the Tavarua zone during the Fijian mega swell, check out some of Glaser’s selects of Slater scoring Restaurants above and Tavarua Rights below with friend Alex Gray.