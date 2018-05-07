As the wave pool’s foil reeled back and forth for two days during the Founders’ Cup this weekend at the Surf Ranch, SURFER staff photographer Todd Glaser was in the pool to capture whatever transpired literally in its wake. Enjoy another mindsurf of the synthetic cylinders in the gallery above, or, if you’re too pooled out, click here for a gallery of some of Glaser’s organic ocean offerings.
The Founders’ Cup From the Channel
Award-winning photographer Todd Glaser spent the event in the pool with his camera. Here's what he shot
