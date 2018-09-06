Have you ever been so mad at someone in the lineup you imagined dunking their head underwater? Repeatedly? What if the victim was a middle-aged woman riding a surf mat? Could you possibly get that worked up?

A Lennox Head man (allegedly) did this week. And he's facing police charges. Details are sparse. All we know is this: witnesses report the man, a 56-year-old surfer, became enraged at the 54-year-old mat rider after the two got tangled up on a wave.

For reasons only he'd know, he then pushed her head underwater over and over and over again. Eventually, the woman went limp to fool her attacker, and he released her. Apparently, somebody filmed the incident from the water too, though, no footage has surfaced.

Lennox is a crowded playground, with many people on many kinds of surf toys all trying to share the same sandbox. Probably shouldn't have to court death by murder to surf there.