At times wearing Prada pants that retail for A$2740, a Cartier bracelet that will set you back A$11,200, and once a Rip-Curl tee (A$46) under an Armani jacket (A$3650), Mick Fanning landed in the pages of Australia GQ recently to share some life secrets. His 10 Commandments for living your best life, which social media tells us we should all be doing, oh, lord knows I’m trying, sitting in this dingy cafe drinking coffee out of a travel mug I haven’t washed in a week, eating banana bread for breakfast, and glaring out the window at the mind-numbing combination of fog AND wind that has laid bare the souls of Northern California surfers for weeks on end. What would Mick make of that, I wonder? I should take Mick’s advice and, maybe, try out the Prada shorts (A$1310) he sports in the article too.

His commandments are far lighter, more philosophical in nature than a similar list you might see from the go-to listicle advice columnist in men’s magazines, Laird the Bod Hamilton. Whereas Laird will fill you with tips on eating well, keeping your body in tip-top shape, and probably doing something scary every day, Mick turns inward, concerned more with headspace and reducing stress. That headspace is probably greatly improved by owning a proper-fitting pair of Polo jeans (A$190).

Would keeping sand out of the bed make your list of 10 Commandments for a life well lived? It’s #8 on Mick’s. Which probably tells you life is going well for the world champ. A$1550 Armani pants don’t hurt.

Click here to model your life and your beachside wardrobe after Mr. Fanning.