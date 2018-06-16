You know those sessions when you pretend you’re in a surf contest, assigning yourself scores, looking for something in the excellent range to put you over the top in your fake heat, imagining Turpel’s nasally voice describing you getting your feet in the wax and all your little foam climbs? Well, keep everything sharp because the Bum Rush Tour might show up at your local beach at any moment and your fantasy contest might become real.

Back in 2011, Sun Bum began scouring the coast for the best locals just doing their day-to-day shredding and holding impromptu contests. No fees for entry or forms to fill out or trials to deal with. Just an ambush-style event, a handful of heats, and after the hooter sounds at the end of the day, a giant check for a cool $1000 and a champagne shower.

What’s not to love?

The criteria is simple:

What Ambush surf contests.

Where Wherever looks good.

When Whenever we feel like it.

Who Whoever happens to be there.

Prize $1K

In March, they kicked off '18 with a stop in Cocoa Beach and today, they’ve descended on T-Street.

It’s International Surfing Day, what better day for a random contest?