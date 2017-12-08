What Would You Pay for This Surfboard?

Alternatively: Is this the best surfboard ad of all time?

This ad is a masterpiece. A truly stunning example of the finest entertainment Craigslist ads can offer. The Santa Cruz-y vibes wash over the sales pitch like the endless hordes of Silicon Valley-enriched tech workers crawling their way toward Pleasure Point.

“Custom graphics” is absolutely right. Charming that the seller wants a board bought in Santa Cruz to remain in Santa Cruz. But where is the seller going that this fine, uh, 6’2″ swallowtail can’t follow? The new owner will have to “ground down” some epoxy patches, a curious choice for a board that appears to be P/U. But at least it comes with a leash.

I must have it.

Best part: Photo taken in 2008. A DECADE ago.

“Make offer” it says.

So, have at it.