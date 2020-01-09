Winter has set in, which for most of us means shivering in frigid parking lots, begrudging stiff neoprene and wondering if the feeling in our toes will ever return.

If a tropical escape is calling your name, but your suits are tattered from a surfed-out summer, you might want to upgrade your surfwear before packing up.

We’ve rounded up eight of our favorite warm-weather surfwear pieces, from bikinis and rashguards to leggings and springsuits. Some of these pieces will shield you from the sun, others will keep you cool in 80-degree water, a couple will take the bite out of the dawn patrol chill, and all of them will stay put as you take advantage of winter swell … in summer temps.

Added bonus: Seven of the eight brands featured are female-founded, and five of the eight pieces are made with lower-environmental-impact material, like recycled nylon and natural rubber.