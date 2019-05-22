In SURFER’s nearly 60 years, the pages of the mag have seen it all—revolutionary surfboard designs, exotic wave discoveries, psychedelic art movements, obscene amounts of neon, and oh so much more. For our new line of SURFER apparel, which you can view above, we pulled a few pieces of wearable surf history that pay homage to our precious publication’s long and storied journey to present. The spring season of tees, hats and sweatshirts incorporates our founder John Severson’s own typography and his classic photo of California style master Kemp Aaberg at Rincon. The new swag, which you can go on and purchase right here, also features two of our favorite covers from the ’60s: the first, a December/January 1964 issue cover featuring a Leo Bestgen chalk rendition of a soul-arching surfer and the second, a 1968 cover showcasing John Witzig's photo of Nat Young putting the then-innovative vee bottom transition-era board to good use.

If you’d like to check out more from the line celebrating SURFER’s heritage, click here.