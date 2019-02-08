With the release of "Handmade," a SURFER film celebrating DIY board building, we decided to make a couple tees that echo the film’s shape-it-yourself mantra. Just dream up a board and give it a go. The most fun board you ever ride will be the one you shaped yourself. Whether it works the way you intended or not.

Anyway, as for the two shirts we’ve created. The image above features our trade shirt. It’s everything you need to shape a surfboard by hand. The image below, which was featured on the cover of SURFER magazine, shows renowned handshaping experimentalist Ryan Burch eying the asymmetrical rails of a fish in the making. The image was captured by iconic surf photographer and photo editor Grant Ellis during the filming of "Handmade."

Both shirts are available here: https://surferapparel.com/collections/handmade-film