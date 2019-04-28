This sponsored piece is presented to you by our good friends at REEF.



REEF wants to give you an endless supply of new Cushion Bounce REEF sandals and, by “endless,” they mean “12.” that should be about a lifetime’s worth, unless your uncle keeps stealing them. REEF’s placing a heavy bet that its new “energy return” footbed design can be a worthy follow up to “The Fanning” — its sandal/bottle opener, which became the company’s best selling product of all time. Is it worthy? Enter now and maybe you’ll be able to find out for free! Speaking of Fanning, the commercial above features him and Mason Ho making fun of Machado, and it’s pretty funny.