This sponsored piece is presented to you by our good friends at REEF.
REEF wants to give you an endless supply of new Cushion Bounce REEF sandals and, by “endless,” they mean “12.” that should be about a lifetime’s worth, unless your uncle keeps stealing them. REEF’s placing a heavy bet that its new “energy return” footbed design can be a worthy follow up to “The Fanning” — its sandal/bottle opener, which became the company’s best selling product of all time. Is it worthy? Enter now and maybe you’ll be able to find out for free! Speaking of Fanning, the commercial above features him and Mason Ho making fun of Machado, and it’s pretty funny.
HOW TO ENTER REEF’S LIFETIME SANDAL GIVEAWAY
- Follow @REEF on Instagram
- Tag two of your friends in the comments of the contest post. The post lives on @surfer_magazine and is the same commercial that you’re viewing above featuring Mick, Rob, and Mason
- Check for announcement via your DM on May 4th to see if you won
THE WINNERS RECEIVES
- "Lifetime Supply" of Reef Cushion Bounce Sandals (12 pairs)
- One Firewire Seaside Surfboard in whatever dimensions you choose