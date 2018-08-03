Professional surfer Kyle Thiermann has logged a lot of miles over the years in his pursuit for waves. Thiermann’s impetus for travel isn’t just surf though, he’s an award-winning gonzo style documentary filmmaker that brings environmentally threatening issues to light and realistic solutions that both you and I can implement in our daily lives to help curb. When not in the water or behind the lens, Thiermann hosts an engaging podcast and can be found delivering empowering messages as a guest speaker at universities.

Thiermann’s extensive travel experiences, often to rough and rugged locales, combined with his problem solving pragmatism make him an authority on what to pack in a boardbag for any surf destination. Thiemann’s surfed Irish slabs with snow on the shore and his hometown of Santa Cruz isn’t exactly known to have the warmest water–he knows what works for staying as comfortable as possible in extreme conditions. You’ll notice a lot of Patagonia gear in Thiermann’s bag, that’s because the company sponsors him. Checkout Thiermann’s coldwater surf trip essentials below.