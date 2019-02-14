“T-Moe” a.k.a “T-Muck” a.k.a Thomas Campbell just released a new line of threads in collaboration with Vissla. Over the past three decades, Thomas’ craft has evolved to include almost every medium of art–from Polaroid transfers to graffiti art on rocks in Baja, full-length surf films, paintings, posters, doodles, sewing and more. And the man has done it all with brilliance and originality.

In Vissla’s latest creators series, Thomas headed to Costa Rica to photograph surfers Derrick Disney and Corey Colapinto to inspire his new line. Once back at the studio, Thomas started tinkering around with his photographs and fabric. The result is his new line, “The Quiltage Collection”. And we're giving you a chance to win it all. The package includes pairs of Quiltage Boardshorts, Spun Out Boardshorts, Quiltage SS Pigment Dye Tee, Thomas Campbell Slide Vintage Wash Tee and a fresh Quiltage Towel. Enter to win all this swag below. It’s that easy.



