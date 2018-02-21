If you’re on Instagram often, seeing the right meme can bring upon immense delight, even if for just a fleeting moment. The best memes are usually brutally honest, accurate and shed a hilarious light on a subtle nuance in our popular culture. They’re the day brighteners that lurk between people showcasing their vapidity, mundane or extravagant lives, cats falling off things and genetically perfect millennials pushing organic skincare products for money. I found myself wondering if there would ever be a surf-focused account that mimicked (at least in the style of content) popular feeds like @fuckjerry or @beigecardigan. My prayers were answered in late January when my older brother sent a post from @rinsedmagazine to a group-chat within Instagram where the amusing content we scroll across is shared. Here is that post:

I hadn’t laughed that hard in quite some time. Rinsed Magazine’s feed is full of some of the funniest satirical surf-oriented content I’d ever seen. Poking fun at longboarders, the world’s best surfers and surf-culture oddities are all in @rinsedmagazine’s scope to poke fun at. The real gold is underneath the memes, in the captions, where well written and insanely accurate critiques exist for those bemused by surf-culture to identify with. Upon examining their followers, I saw that Kelly, Parko, Taj and a handful of industry folks all followed the relatively small page (at the time there were a few hundred followers but it’s since grown substantially). I had to know more, so I reached out to the gentlemen who founded Rinsed Mag. Ben and Ben are from outside Sydney and were eager to chat about the page. Our conversation is below interspersed with a sampling of their most witty work.

What is the ethos of Rinsed Surfing Mag?

Our mission is to get surfing as a whole to take itself a lot less seriously. We really want to bring an element of self reflection to the game that we both see is missing. The way to do that is by having a lot of fun. Kind of bringing to life those little moments that can easily go unnoticed like when you paddle out at 6am and some guy gets angry at you because you've paddled into the wrong spot and you end up in this big exchange. Just stop and think about that, that's probably one of the most ridiculous things that happens and doesn't happen anywhere else in life. You've just paddled into a random pocket of the ocean but we accept it as everyday and it's part of our psychi and who we define ourselves as, as surfers. So that's our ethos, to have a whole lot of fun and raise some questions.

The thing that I love about your page the most is how the posts are so dry humor-wise, but also so on point. You guys highlight the sillier aspects of what we surfers do on a day-to-day basis and the moments that fall between the cracks.

Exactly, we're not trying to be overly negative or anything and some of the stuff is completely okay. We just feel like it's important to recognize it and have a whole lot of fun. The comedy isn't funny unless it's true. It's resonating at a level that has passed our expectations and it's speaking so much truth. We grew up on the Northern beaches of Sydney and all these little quirks we experience are the same as the ones you experience in the little microcosm of San Diego, which is so awesome.

Surfing takes itself too seriously sometimes. I think what makes your page even better is that right now people are asking themselves, “Should we make that joke? Is someone going to get offended? Are we going to upset someone?” Most stand-up comedians will tell you that nothing is off limits for jokes. Even in times of duress, being able to point the finger inward and laugh at yourself is so important. I'm glad you guys took the reigns and are going about it in a creative and funny way.

I think that's really really true, there's not that much self reflection in the entire industry and we are in the fortunate position of not being tied to anything like advertisers. We don't need to make anything, we're very low budget, and low cost. So we really have no bridges to burn because we have no bridges. As long as we can get away with this stuff, we'll try to. We hope that nobody is getting absolutely upset by the stuff we do and a lot of the stuff is true to who we are. That's how we come up with it. I longboard quite a bit and I'm really guilty of being into that old stuff. It's definitely who we are as well.

Are you guys just going to try to keep it on instagram or would you guys want to put it on a website or anything?

If you'd asked us a week ago if we'd be on the phone with you right now there's no way we'd believe it. We can't believe the response. It's just amazing how people have resonated with the quirks that we've been joking about. I don't know where the next phase of Rinsed Magazine is but maybe “anything is possible” should be our slogan (laughs). Taking over, we're coming to the New York Times next.

Do yourself the favor and follow their account.