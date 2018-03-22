SURFER Approved: Outerknown Advocates a Different kind of Gun

Surf brands don’t often get political, lest they alienate some sect of would-be boardshort buyers. But our very own 11-time world champ’s clothing company, Outerknown, is kicking conventional commercial wisdom to the curb and making a statement with special edition tees and water bottles promoting gun control.

The intense national debate around gun laws following the tragic Parkland shooting is coming to a crescendo with “March For Our Lives,” a demonstration demanding stricter gun laws to prevent future mass shootings, which is happening in major cities in every state across the country this Saturday. Just ahead of the march, Outerknown has launched the tee and water bottle above, with 100 percent of the proceeds of all sales going to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization advocating for gun control and putting an end to gun violence in America.

Slater, of course, isn’t the only surfer joining the fight against gun violence. Jack Johnson, Landon McNamara, and others are performing in Maui this weekend at the “Concert For Our Lives,” which has been publicly supported by Albee Layer, Matt Meola, Kai Lenny and more. You can find tickets to that here.