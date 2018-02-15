Bands and Exhibitors Announced For Camp Shred 2018

Carlsbad, Calif., Feb. 15, 2018 – SURFER and Surf Ride have teamed up to bring Camp Shred, the world's largest surf demo, back to San Elijo Campground in Cardiff by the Sea, Calif., February 24-25. The sixth annual event once again brings the best surfing brands and thousands of their loyal consumers together for a fun weekend of surfing while giving back to California State Parks.

The festival grounds will feature a sound stage hosted by Chris Coté with live performances and bands performing each day including Chris Coté himself, The Gloomies, and Wild Wild Wets on Saturday and The Devastators, Ginger Roots, and DJ Beach Majik on Sunday. DJ Coté will also treat with a Surf Trivia Set on Sunday morning. See the full schedule here: http://www.surfer.com/campshred/schedule/.

Camp Shred features all of the top surfing brands sharing their newest shapes, designs and products, and giving consumers the chance to try before they buy. Participating brands will include: Billabong, Body Glove, Channel Islands Surfboards, Creatures of Leisure, Dragon Alliance, FCS, Firewire Surfboards, Futures Fins, Global Surf Industries, Haydenshapes Surfboards, Hurley, Indo Board, INT Softboards, iVibe Coffee, JS Industries, Leus Towels, Lost Surfboards, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter of San Diego, Nixon, O’Neill Wetsuits, Oakley, Otis Eyewear, Panda Surfboards, Pura Vida Bracelets, Pyzel Surfboards, Quiksilver, Raen, Reef, Rip Curl, Rob Machado Foundation, RW Surfboards, RXBAR, Sector 9 Skateboard Co., Sharp Eye Surfboards, Spy Optic, Sticky Bumps, Sun Bum, Surf Ride Manufacturing, Surf Ride, Surftech, Vionic Beach, Volcan Surfboards, Volte Wetsuits, ZICO Coconut Water – with more still to be added!

Skip the lines to demo all the latest boards, wetsuits, and accessories by PRE-REGISTERING HERE! Camp Shred demo participants will also receive a reusable grocery bag (while supplies last) from our generous local community partner, Seaside Market.

The free and open to the public festival, also featuring food trucks, acai bowls from Sambazon, coffee from iVibe Coffee, and a beer garden, will run 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds from the Pizza Port Beer Garden will benefit California State Parks, specifically the Friends of Cardiff and Carlsbad State Beaches (FCCSB). New for 2018, the Pizza Port Beer Garden will also feature signature cocktails from event sponsors Deep Eddy Vodka and Dulce Vida Tequila.

For updates, details, directions and more, visit campshred.com. #campshred

Camp Shred wouldn’t be possible without it’s generous sponsors and partners. Big thanks to Surf Ride, SURFER, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter of San Diego, Nixon, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Deep Eddy Vodka, Dulce Vida Tequila, and Sambazon for their support.