SURFER and Surf Ride have teamed up to bring Camp Shred, the world's largest surf demo, back to San Elijo Campground in Cardiff by the Sea, CA, February 23-24. The annual family-friendly and FREE public event, now in its seventh year, brings the best surfing brands and thousands of their loyal consumers together for a fun weekend of surfing while giving back to California State Parks.

Camp Shred features top surfing brands sharing their newest shapes, designs and products, and giving consumers the chance to try before they buy. Confirmed brands and partners for this year's event will include: Billabong, Body Glove, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Channel Islands Surfboards, Country Archer Beef Jerky, Creatures of Leisure, Dragon Alliance, FCS, Firewire Surfboards, Futures Fins, Guayaki, Haydenshapes, JS Industries, Kicking Horse Coffee, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter of SD, Mermaids & Company, Nixon, O’Neill Wetsuits, One Wheel, Otis Eyewear, Pizza Port Brewing Co, Primal Kitchen, Pyzel, Surfboards, Quiksilver, Raen Optics, Rip Curl, Rob Machado Foundation, RW Surfboards, Sambazon, Sector 9 Skateboards, Sharp Eye Surfboards, Spy Optic, Sun Bum, Surf Ride Manufacturing, SURFER Magazine, Surf Ride, Surftech, teaRIOT, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Volte Wetsuits, Vulcan Surfboards, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Winning Ways, XCEL Wetsuits, …Lost Surfboards, …with more to be added!

The free and open to the public festival, also featuring music, entertainment, food trucks, acai bowls from Sambazon, coffee from Kicking Horse Coffee, and a beer garden, will run 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds from the Pizza Port Beer Garden will benefit California State Parks, specifically the Friends of Cardiff and Carlsbad State Beaches (FCCSB). The Pizza Port Beer Garden will feature a wide selection of Pizza Port's finest brews along with a custom Camp Shred release, the Camp Shred India Pale Ale. Products from event sponsors White Claw Hard Seltzer and Tito's Handmade Vodka will also be featured at the beer garden area.

For updates, details, directions and more, visit campshred.com.

Stay tuned for live music announcements and more details as they emerge.

Camp Shred wouldn't be possible without it's generous sponsors and partners. Big thanks to Surf Ride, SURFER, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter of San Diego, Nixon, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Tito's Handmade Vodka, White Claw Hard Seltzer, and Sambazon for their support.