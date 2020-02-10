Ever wish you had more chances to test-drive boards before buying them? If so (and if you’re in Southern California later this month) you’re in luck. On February 29 and March 1, SURFER is joining forces with Surf Ride to put on Camp Shred — the world’s largest surfboard demo. For those unfamiliar with the event, Camp Shred is a free festival that allows the public to try the latest and greatest in surfboards, wetsuits, fins, etc. and all completely for free. Camp Shred also hosts food trucks, live music and a beer garden overlooking the waves. This year, it’s all happening at the San Elijo Campgrounds in North County San Diego, home to Cardiff’s finest reefs.

At Camp Shred you’ll get to sample the newest shapes, fins and wetsuits from some of the biggest and most iconic shapers/brands. Below are the 2020 exhibitors who will have products available for you to demo:

There’s no better time to try out new pieces of surf equipment, and there’s no need to bring anything down to the beach other than your picture ID (if you plan to demo gear or spend time in the beer garden). The demo will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. In addition to the above surf brands participating in Camp Shred, the following food and beverage vendors will also be on-site providing tasty eats and drinks:

FOOD + DRINK

GRIT

Moonage Food Co

Red Oven

Stay Cheesy

Sambazon

Pacifico

Beagans

Ashand Hard Seltzer

Pau Maui Vodka

Check back soon for more details on which bands will be playing on the sound stage, hosted by Chris Cote. In the meantime, mark a big “X” on your calendars for the last week of February. Combined with a fun swell (and some sun), Camp Shred is pretty much the best way to spend a winter day in San Diego.

For updates, details, directions and more, visit campshred.com

Camp Shred wouldn’t be possible without its generous sponsors and partners. Big thanks to Surf Ride, SURFER, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter of San Diego, Nixon, Ashland Hard Seltzer, Pau Maui Vodka, Beagans, Pacifico and Nano Craft for their support.