Camp Shred Returns to Cardiff February 24-25

SURFER and Surf Ride Team Up for World’s Largest Surf Demo Benefitting California State Parks

Carlsbad, Calif., Feb. 1, 2018 - SURFER and Surf Ride have teamed up to bring Camp Shred, the world's largest surf demo, back to San Elijo Campground in Cardiff by the Sea, Calif., February 24-25. The sixth annual event once again brings the best surfing brands and thousands of their loyal consumers together for a fun weekend of surfing while giving back to California State Parks.

Camp Shred features all of the top surfing brands sharing their newest shapes, designs and products, and giving consumers the chance to try before they buy. Participating brands will include: Billabong, Body Glove, Channel Islands Surfboards, Creatures of Leisure, Dragon Alliance, FCS, Firewire Surfboards, Haydenshapes Surfboards, INT Softboards, JS Industries, LOST Surfboards, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter of San Diego, Nixon, O’Neill Wetsuits, Otis Eyewear, Panda Surfboards, Pyzel Surfboards, Quiksilver, Reef, Rip Curl, RXBAR, Sharp Eye Surfboards, Sun Bum, Surf Ride Manufacturing, SurfRide, Vionic Beach, Volte Wetsuits, ZICO Coconut Water…with many more to be added!

The free and open to the public festival, also featuring music, entertainment, food trucks, acai bowls from Sambazon, coffee from iVibe Coffee, and a beer garden, will run 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds from the Pizza Port Beer Garden will benefit California State Parks, specifically the Friends of Cardiff and Carlsbad State Beaches (FCCSB). New for 2018, the Pizza Port Beer Garden will also feature signature cocktails from event sponsors Deep Eddy Vodka and Dulce Vida Tequila.

For updates, details, directions and more, visit campshred.com. #campshred

Camp Shred wouldn't be possible without it's generous sponsors and partners. Big thanks to Surf Ride, SURFER, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter of San Diego, Nixon, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Deep Eddy Vodka, Dulce Vida Tequila, and Sambazon for their support.