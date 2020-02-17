The world’s largest surfboard demo is coming to North County San Diego at the end of this month. The free, two-day festival provides surfers in the area with the chance to test-drive new board models, wetsuit, fins and more — oh, and did we mention it’s totally free? The event (which you can now pre-register for here) will also host food trucks, live music and a beer garden overlooking the waves. This year, it’s all happening at the San Elijo Campgrounds in North County San Diego, home to Cardiff’s finest reefs. Board demo-ing will officially commence at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 29th and will proceed with the following events below:
Saturday, February 29
• 8 am – 4 pm: All-day demo
• 11:30 am – 5:30 pm: Pacifico Beer Garden
• 1 pm – 2 pm: Live Music Hobo Dave
• 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm: Live Music Band Of Gringos
• 4 pm – 5:30 pm: Live Music Pounded By The Surf
• 4 pm: Demo closes
• 6 pm: Campground closed to all consumers, camping for exhibitors only
Sunday, March 1
• 8 am – 3 pm: All-day demo
• 11:30 am – 5:00 pm: Pacifico Beer Garden
• 1 pm – 2 pm: Surf Video Soundtrack / Trivia DJ Set w/ Chris Cote
• 2 pm – 3 pm: Live Music Alley Dogs
• 3 pm: Demo closes for the day
• 3 pm – 4 pm: Surf Video Soundtrack / Trivia DJ Set w/ Chris Cote
• 4:00 pm – 5 pm: Live Music Change Today: Joe Wood performing songs from his 10 years with T.S.O.L.
At this all-day beach hang, you’ll get to sample the newest shapes, fins and wetsuits from some of the biggest and most iconic shapers/brands. Below are the 2020 exhibitors who will have products available for you to demo and/or purchase. Keep scrolling to get a small taste of which board models and wetties will be on hand during the event:
Billabong
Body Glove
Channel Islands Surfboards
Creatures of Leisure
Dark Arts
Dr. Bronners
Dragon Alliance
FCS
Firewire Surfboards
Futures Fins
INT Surfboards
Josh Hall Surfboards
JS Industries
…Lost Surfboards
Malo’o Surf Racks
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter of SD
NanoCraft CBD
Nixon
