The world’s largest surfboard demo is coming to North County San Diego at the end of this month. The free, two-day festival provides surfers in the area with the chance to test-drive new board models, wetsuit, fins and more — oh, and did we mention it’s totally free? The event (which you can now pre-register for here) will also host food trucks, live music and a beer garden overlooking the waves. This year, it’s all happening at the San Elijo Campgrounds in North County San Diego, home to Cardiff’s finest reefs. Board demo-ing will officially commence at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 29th and will proceed with the following events below:



Saturday, February 29

• 8 am – 4 pm: All-day demo

• 11:30 am – 5:30 pm: Pacifico Beer Garden

• 1 pm – 2 pm: Live Music Hobo Dave

• 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm: Live Music Band Of Gringos

• 4 pm – 5:30 pm: Live Music Pounded By The Surf

• 4 pm: Demo closes

• 6 pm: Campground closed to all consumers, camping for exhibitors only



Sunday, March 1

• 8 am – 3 pm: All-day demo

• 11:30 am – 5:00 pm: Pacifico Beer Garden

• 1 pm – 2 pm: Surf Video Soundtrack / Trivia DJ Set w/ Chris Cote

• 2 pm – 3 pm: Live Music Alley Dogs

• 3 pm: Demo closes for the day

• 3 pm – 4 pm: Surf Video Soundtrack / Trivia DJ Set w/ Chris Cote

• 4:00 pm – 5 pm: Live Music Change Today: Joe Wood performing songs from his 10 years with T.S.O.L.

At this all-day beach hang, you’ll get to sample the newest shapes, fins and wetsuits from some of the biggest and most iconic shapers/brands. Below are the 2020 exhibitors who will have products available for you to demo and/or purchase. Keep scrolling to get a small taste of which board models and wetties will be on hand during the event: